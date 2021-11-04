ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPetro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 250.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of ProPetro worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

