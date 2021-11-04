ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
NYSE PUMP opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.99.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
