ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.87

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.87 and last traded at $140.79, with a volume of 25615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 724.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $3,024,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $37,562,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

