Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.