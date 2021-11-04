Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $94,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 370.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $492,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $652.10 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.01. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.