PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in PS Business Parks by 74.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in PS Business Parks by 13.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

PSB stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.64 and a twelve month high of $181.89. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

