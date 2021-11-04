Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,348 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of ITT worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.70. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

