Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 76,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth about $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,333,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY opened at $58.87 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

