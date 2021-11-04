Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $315.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.42.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.73. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

