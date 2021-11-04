Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.05. 1,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.14 and its 200-day moving average is $303.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

