Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 69.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

