Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 19,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,492. The firm has a market cap of $264.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $2,204,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 933.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

