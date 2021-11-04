Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.59 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $409.99 million and approximately $47.91 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00074994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00101393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,173.40 or 1.01669478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.73 or 0.07296080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.