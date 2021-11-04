Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Position Lowered by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,267 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $33,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $55,214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,248. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

