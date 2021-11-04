Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Metro in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. NBF boosted their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.18.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$64.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$15.65 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

