Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Safehold in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 845,871 shares of company stock worth $63,913,354 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

