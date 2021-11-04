Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.69.

BLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.60.

TopBuild stock opened at $259.60 on Thursday. TopBuild has a one year low of $154.30 and a one year high of $264.39. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

