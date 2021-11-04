Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of ETN opened at $169.49 on Thursday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $104.34 and a 12-month high of $172.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

