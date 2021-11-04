Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Decreased by Analyst

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

TVTY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.39. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

