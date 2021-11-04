Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Lowered by Analyst

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.13.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$3.96 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

