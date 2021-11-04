QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.27.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after buying an additional 48,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $787,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

