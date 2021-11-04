Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $408.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $15.65 or 0.00025561 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,868,928 coins and its circulating supply is 98,835,125 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

