QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $16.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.65. 1,479,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

