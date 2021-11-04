R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

RCM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

