Rally (RLY) One Day Volume Hits $15.40 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $15.40 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00087562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00101356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.06 or 0.07262256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.38 or 0.99609014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.