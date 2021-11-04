Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ METC traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $677.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

METC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

