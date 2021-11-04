Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

RMBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

RMBS stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Rambus has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

