RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €840.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €608.56 ($715.95).

RAA stock opened at €887.80 ($1,044.47) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €860.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €818.42. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

