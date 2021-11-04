Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of RTLR stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rattler Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

