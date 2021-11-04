Raymond James Boosts Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target to $30.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 607,100 shares valued at $16,008,078. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.