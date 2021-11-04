Raymond James Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE:EAT opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

