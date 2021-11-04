Raymond James Raises PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $24.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $340.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

