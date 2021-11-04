Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 3,626 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Raymond Joseph Tesi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $472,320.00.

INMB stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 369,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.67. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group lifted their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

