Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.58% of Rayonier worth $130,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

