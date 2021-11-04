Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Realogy has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after buying an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 343,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

