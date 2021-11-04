Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ManTech International (MANT)

ManTech International (NASDAQ: MANT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – ManTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/3/2021 – ManTech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

MANT traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,745. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Get ManTech International Co alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.