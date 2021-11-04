Recro Pharma (REPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of REPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,607. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. William Blair began coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recro Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Recro Pharma worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.