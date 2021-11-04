Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Red Rock Resorts worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 223.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

