Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $94,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 417.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

REGN opened at $652.10 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total transaction of $4,040,111.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,931 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,501.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,999 shares of company stock worth $162,829,227. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

