Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $602.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 34.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

