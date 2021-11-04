Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.76% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $72,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $107.36 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.