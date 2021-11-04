Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 191,800 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Meritor worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Meritor by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritor during the first quarter worth $28,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

