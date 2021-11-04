Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 1,560.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Comstock Resources worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 72,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

