Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 303,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $183.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $185.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

