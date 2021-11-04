Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $190.34 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $191.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.26.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

