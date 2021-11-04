Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Navios Maritime worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 11.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth $208,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NM opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

