Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 140,062 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 681,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,062 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TIM by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TIM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

