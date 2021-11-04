Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 315,927 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,927 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Editas Medicine worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

