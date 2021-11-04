RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Purchases $490,076.00 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Robert Qutub acquired 3,400 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.62.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.