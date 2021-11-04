Renren (NYSE:RENN) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.66

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 1950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Get Renren alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Renren by 141.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth about $2,702,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.