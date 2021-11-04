Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $55.28

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.28, but opened at $52.31. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $50.35, with a volume of 6,127 shares.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

